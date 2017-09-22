Mayor Krewson: Ferguson Commission Report is still the path forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis City Mayor’s Office is challenging St. Louis to “double-down on the Ferguson Commission Report.”

Friday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office stated the Ferguson Commission Report should still be recognized as the path forward. She said she agrees with the report’s “call to actions that we must change the way we handle use of force investigations and prosecutions,” call for a strengthened Civilian Oversight Board and that “community policing standards and procedures should be developed” with the help of law enforcement, neighborhood groups, and community.

“I know I don’t have decision-making power across all of those things but I am committed to adding my political will to the push to find the right way to get those things done. This is by no means a complete list,” Krewson said.

Krewson also said the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment has extended their hours and will be launching “SKILL UP STL: A commitment to train and certify 500 St. Louisans in 100 days to make sure they have skills necessary to make a living wage.”

The mayor also challenges everyone to read the Ferguson Commission Report.

