Raccoons in South City test positive for disease

The captured raccoon has mucus in its eyes and nose. (Credit: Teya King / Facebook)

The St. Louis City Health Department is warning South City residents to stay away from raccoons in the area.

Several South City raccoons have tested positive for distemper, a disease similar to rabies. Distemper is a painful and incurable disease transmitted through saliva, and the animal's brain deteriorate within weeks or months. Animals with this disease could show symptoms of runny noses, clouded eyes, coughing, sneezing, vomiting or diarrhea.

A vet in the area, Jay King, has been trapping the diseased raccoons and euthanizing them voluntarily. His wife Teya King has also been helping trap the raccoons. She posted on her Facebook page that she had caught six infected raccoons within four days.

The health department also advises to ensure your pets are on a leash and are up to date on their distemper and rabies vaccines.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved