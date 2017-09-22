Neighbor calls 911 after man approached her saying he couldn't breathe, appeared to be shot

Crime scene tape and St. Louis County officers in the 300 block of Shadwell Drive Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a gated community.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Shadwell Drive in South County.

A neighbor told News 4 she was pulling out of the parking lot when she saw two people in the shadows. The neighbor then pulled back into the lot and waited for them to leave. As she was pulling back out she said a man approached her saying he couldn’t breathe. The woman said it appeared as though he’d been shot in the stomach.

After finding the injured man, the woman said she called 911 and he was taken to the hospital.

Police have declined to release any other details regarding the shooting.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more details are known.

