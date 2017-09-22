Man killed, teen injured in South County double shooting were burglary suspects

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police have determined that two people who were shot in south St. Louis County on Friday morning were suspects in a burglary.

Police were called to the 300 block of Shadwell Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man dead. That man was later identified as 19-year-old Demarcus Boxley of St. Louis.

Shortly after, dispatchers were called to the 2600 block of Elk Hill for a 14-year-old who went there after being shot on Shadwell Drive. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police believe the teenager went to Elk Hill after being shot on Shadwell Drive.

Detectives said they believe they have all persons of interest in connection with the double shooting in custody.

A neighbor told News 4 she was pulling out of the parking lot when she saw two people in the shadows. The neighbor then pulled back into the lot and waited for them to leave. As she was pulling back out she said a man approached her saying he couldn’t breathe. The woman said it appeared as though he’d been shot in the stomach.

After finding the injured man, the woman said she called 911 and he was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

