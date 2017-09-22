Officer alerts homeowner to fire in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police officer alerted St. Louis County homeowners to a house fire overnight.

Officials said the officer came across the fire in the back of a home in the 1290 block of Greenmar Drive in unincorporated Fenton. The officer then called the fire department and knocked on the door to get the people inside out safely.

The people inside the home reportedly did not know the house was on fire.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved