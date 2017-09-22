Local family proving just how powerful cookbooks can be

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cookbooks are full of possibilities and one local family is proving just how powerful they can be.

Ken Shapiro’s mother, Popie, loved to cook.

“My mom was a great mom,” he said. “She cooked for us, she was very involved in family, that was who she was. She wanted to be around her family and she loved her family.”

In 1993, with the help of Ken’s brother, Popie wrote and published her cookbook.

“There’s recipes that have been handed down from one generation to another,” said Ken.

Each recipe has a personal story or words of wit with it.

In June, Popie passed away. To honor his mother, Ken started selling copies of her cookbook and donating the profits.

“This cookbook has generated over $4,200 for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Ken said. “A book that was created for her family has created good for people afflicted with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Had she known that was gonna happen she’d be thrilled.”

Click here to find out more about the cookbook.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved