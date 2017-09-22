St. John police officer involved in car accident - KMOV.com

St. John police officer involved in car accident

A St. John police officer was involved in a car accident in Woodson Terrace Thursday night. Credit: KMOV A St. John police officer was involved in a car accident in Woodson Terrace Thursday night. Credit: KMOV
WOODSON TERRACE (KMOV.com) -

A  St. John police officer was involved in a car accident Thursday night.

The accident occurred on Woodson Road near Guthrie in Woodson Terrace.

The view from Skyzoom 4 showed a St. John police SUV with damage from a crash.

Other information was not immediately known.

