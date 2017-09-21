Target to offer next-day delivery in St. Louis

Target stores in the St. Louis area are now offering next-day delivery of 15,000 household items.

The move is part of Target's new Target Restock program. The program allows online shoppers to fill up a box the size of a shopping cart and up to 45 pounds and have it delivered to their homes by the next day for $4.99. The site tracks the capacity of the box and allows customers to order as many or as little items as they would like.

If customers place their order by 2 p.m. on a weekday, the box will arrive the next day. If customers place their order before 2 p.m. on the weekend, the box will arrive in two days.

The program allows users to purchase everything from groceries and school supplies to beauty and personal hygiene products.

In addition to St. Louis, the Target Restock program has expanded to Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

