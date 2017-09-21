World Squash Doubles Championship comes to St. Louis

Action during the World Squash Doubles Championship on Thursday. Credit: KMOV

The World Squash Doubles Championship is in St. Louis this weekend.

Some of the top professional and amateur squash players in the world are competing in the prestigious tournament.

The event started Thursday and runs through Sunday. 80 teams will compete for $80,000 in prize money.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.