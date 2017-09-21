Affton police searching for vehicle related to suspicious death

St. Louis County police are searching for a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee related to a suspicious death (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department/Twitter)

St. Louis County police are searching for a vehicle they say is related to a suspicious death in Affton.

On Thursday afternoon, police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive to check on the home's resident. When police arrived, they found the resident dead on the scene.

As they investigate the death, police are searching for a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate SB9D8S.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

