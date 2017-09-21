Protesters chant outside Busch Stadium

Hundreds protest the Jason Stockley verdict outside of Busch Stadium before the Billy Joel concert. Credit: KMOV

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Kiener Plaza before the Billy Joel concert Thursday to protest the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

Protesters begin to assemble around 6:30 p.m. Around 7:10 p.m., protesters began to march down Broadway towards Busch Stadium.

Demonstrators then stopped outside ballpark barricades along Broadway and chanted

