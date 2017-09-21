Protesters briefly block Clayton/Skinker intersection, walk into Cheshire Inn

Protesters briefly block the intersection of Clayton and Skinker Thursday afternoon. Credit: KMOV

A small group of protesters gathered in Forest Park before they walked over to the Cheshire Inn Thursday, police said.

People began to gather in the park around 3:00 p.m. Protesters briefly blocked the intersection of Clayton and Skinker.

They also walked over to the Cheshire Inn and went inside. Police said a water bottle with an unknown substance was thrown.

Authorities said the group cleared the area after two orders to disperse were given.

