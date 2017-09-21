Harris-Stowe State University holds panel discussion on status of African-Americans in St. Louis

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Kiener Plaza before the Billy Joel concert Thursday to protest the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.More >
Students at Harris-Stowe State University packed a classroom Wednesday for a panel discussion on the status of African-Americans in the St. Louis area.More >
A small group of protesters gathered in Forest Park before they walked over to the Cheshire Inn Thursday, police said.More >
So far, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said he is aware of demands made by the protesters. But there has not been a formal presentation of demands laid out by the protest leaders themselves. Lewis did say, however,conversations did occur.More >
