What is the endgame for protesters?

Protestors march through the city streets following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Protests erupted today following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley

The question: What is the endgame for the protesters?

So far, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said he is aware of demands made by the protesters. But there has not been a formal presentation of demands laid out by the protest leaders themselves. Lewis did say, however,conversations did occur.

"But not in a way where there's a unified message and unified list of approved demands that are coming from protest community," Reed said.

Of the demands from protesters is an audit of the St. Louis Police Department. It's one Reed agrees with. He said the audit will show what units are being funded and how much each is being funded. The audit would also show the areas of efficiency and inefficiency in the department, Reed said.

Protesters are also calling for a strong investigative unit, which would operate under the direction and control of the Circuit Attorney's Office. The unit would look into officer-involved shootings.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the push to discuss independent investigations operating in this nature are being pushed.

"We're having discussions with community leaders and we're pushing forward with those discussions," Gardner said.

The protesters also want the 7-member Civilian Oversight Board to possess subpoena powers. The board was created in 2015 following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. The board investigates complaints made against the police department.

Reed said that, in this current climate, if the board delivers a bill to the mayor's desk that allows the oversight board this power, he believes it stands a high probability of being signed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved