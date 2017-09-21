Pets who survived Hurricane Irma arrive in St. Louis

Following consecutive strikes from hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage is left in their wake in Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean.

While the rebuilding begins, many four-legged survivors are arriving in St. Louis. In fact, the Humane Society of St. Louis arrived hours ago from a trip to Georgia where they rescued cats and dogs who survived Hurricane Irma.

The Humane Society said while not all animals were rescued from flood waters, others were in shelters when the hurricane hit. By transferring them to St. Louis, more room is made for those shelters impacted by the hurricanes and the animals rescued after the destruction.

Most of the animals will be ready for adoption in the next few days. The organization brought back 200 animals during the hurricane season, and ones rescued from Harvey have almost all been adopted.

