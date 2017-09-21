Yadier Molina's wife starts GoFundMe for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Wanda Molina, wife of St. Louis Cardinals' catcher Yadier Molina, has created a GoFundMe to help the victims of hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The GoFundMe page, titled "#Pray4PR #TeamMolina4PR," was created Thursday morning with a goal of $1 million. As of 3:25 p.m. Thursday, $7,901 has been raised by 118 people.

The Cardinals' catcher, who is from Puerto Rico, also posted about the fundraiser on his Instagram account, saying "We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!"

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

