Barricades surround Busch Stadium ahead of Billy Joel concert

Barricades are in place surrounding Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village ahead of the Billy Joel concert Thursday. (Credit: Matt Sczesny KMOV)

Metal fences barricading Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village are in place Thursday afternoon, just hours before the evening's Billy Joel concert.

This past weekend, concerts in St. Louis such as U2 and Ed Sheeran were canceled amidst protests following the Jason Stockley not-guilty verdict Sept. 15.

Police said concert-goers should plan on arriving early and allowing plenty of time for admittance into Busch Stadium.

Those traveling to the #BillyJoel concert tonight should expect delays...arrive early, allowing plenty of time to enter the stadium! — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 21, 2017

Billy Joel fans wondered if his concert would also be canceled, but Joel is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. in the stadium.

