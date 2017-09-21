Missouri school district threatening to take parents to court over unpaid school lunches

ASHLAND, Mo. (CNN/KOMU) --- A school district in Missouri is threatening to take parents to court if they don’t pay for their children’s school lunches.

According to school officials in Ashland, some parents have not paid for their children’s lunches from Kindergarten through senior year. Those parents could face small claims court if their balance reaches $500. If they don’t cooperate with the school district, parents could miss events like graduation ceremonies.

School officials said they are currently around 70 families that owe the school lunch money.

“This policy allows us to take them to small claims court to try and receive that compensation back,” Superintendent Chris Felmlee said.

“We will work out a payment plan for them. They can sign up for free and reduced lunch. Some of them just don’t fill out the paperwork and they have to fill out the paperwork in order for it to work,” School Board President Barrett Glascock said.

The school district thinks the decision will solve the nonpayment problem, which is roughly a $30,000-a year problem.

The policy would not impact families that receive government assistance to pay for their food.

