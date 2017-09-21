2017 Moonlight Ramble postponed again after city leaders encourage delay, group says

This year's Moonlight Ramble has been postponed a third time, the group announced Thursday morning.

"We regret that, given a wide variety of circumstances, we must postpone the 2017 Moonlight Ramble that has been scheduled for this Saturday," the Moonlight Ramble organizers said in a statement.

The Moonlight Ramble is an annual, nighttime bicycle ride beginning at midnight with thousands of bicycle riders driving their bikes through the St. Louis streets.

The ramble was originally scheduled in Aug. 5, but was postponed due to weather. Then the Sept. 16 date was postponed following the Jason Stockley verdict.

The Moonlight Ramble group said they are encouraged by city leaders to delay the event in order to secure a safe environment for the participators.

While no reschedule date has been announced, yet, the group said they are working on a new date.

"We are working diligently on a new plan for the Ramble which we anticipate taking place in the month of October," the group said.

The Moonlight Ramble said to check their Facebook page for updates on the ride.

