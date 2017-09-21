Woman robbed at gunpoint after man followed her to apartment door in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint after the suspect followed her to her apartment door in Fenton Wednesday night.

The woman was unloading her vehicle on the parking lot of the Polo Downs Apartments on London Circle Lane when the suspect approached her and began talking to her. The man then continued their conversation and followed her to her apartment door.

When the victim opened her door, the suspect pushed inside and showed a gun. The man then demanded money and the woman’s cellular phone, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

