Police investigating armed robbery at Circle K in High Ridge

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported robbery at a Circle K in High Ridge.

The robbery happened around 2:44 a.m. Thursday. The clerk at the counter was approached by one male suspect wearing a red bandana covering his face. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the employee give him money from the cash register.

After the cashier gave him an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the gas station.

The Circle K employee was not harmed during the incident.

