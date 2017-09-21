ACLU to file lawsuit to challenge 'unconstitutional' police tactics during protests

Protestors march through the city streets following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Protests erupted today following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley

After evaluating how the police responded to the public protests since last Friday, the ACLU said they anticipate a lawsuit will be filed to challenge police tactics.

The ACLU made the announcement on Sept. 19 through an issued public statement.

The organization requested the city of St. Louis take immediate and necessary steps to preserve all electronic recordings, videos, and images from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center. They also requested any electronic records or recording from vehicle dash cams or body cameras.

"Based on that evaluation, the ACLU anticipates it will likely file a lawsuit challenging several police tactics that were used during the protests that are unconstitutional."

In their statement, the ACLU did not state specifically what actions were unconstitutional.

