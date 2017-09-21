Man charged in shooting death of off-duty police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged in the killing of an off-duty police officer at a restaurant in Kansas City's Westport bar and entertainment district.

The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Sean Steward, of Kansas City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Thomas Alvin Orr III. The 30-year-old officer worked for the police department in suburban Lee's Summit.

Police said Orr was not the intended target and was shot Aug. 20 during an argument between other people at Californos restaurant. Court records say a witness told investigators that they saw Steward fire a handgun and run down a flight of stairs.

The prosecutor's office didn't immediately respond to a phone message asking whether Steward had an attorney.

