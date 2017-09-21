Woman carjacked outside home, suspect in custody following police chase

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A carjacking suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase in St. Louis County late Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., a woman was carjacked at gunpoint after she returned home in the 10000 block of Neville Walk.

Just under three hours later, St. Louis County officers from the City of Jennings Precinct saw the carjacked vehicle in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop but instead sped away from officers, at which time a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a brick wall near the East Grand Avenue and Highway 70 eastbound ramp intersection. After crashing, the 18-year-old suspect reportedly attempted to run from officers but was arrested.

A gun was found inside the crashed vehicle, police said.

