Girl, 4, shoots self while grabbing candy in grandma’s purse - KMOV.com

Girl, 4, shoots self while grabbing candy in grandma’s purse

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother’s purse for candy.

Yanelly “Nelly” Zoller died Sept. 14 at the Tampa home of her grandparents, Michael and Christie Zoller.

Her 22-year-old father Shane Zoller told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that she just wanted candy.

Tampa police told the newspaper they are investigating the case, but have no reason to doubt Zoller’s story.

Shane Zoller says he was in high school when he became a father, and if his parents had not helped with Nelly, he would have had to drop out of school. He says Nelly was “attached to her nana’s hip” and loved staying at her grandparents’ house.

Zoller shared custody with the girl’s mother.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Winners and losers in GOP's last-ditch health overhaul

    Winners and losers in GOP's last-ditch health overhaul

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:05:20 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:17:30 GMT
    New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.More >
    New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.More >

  • SEC: Hackers broke into corporate filing system

    SEC: Hackers broke into corporate filing system

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:37:13 GMT
    (Meredith Image)(Meredith Image)

    The SEC says hackers may have made money from breaking into its corporate filing system and gaining access to inside information about companies.

    More >

    The SEC says hackers may have made money from breaking into its corporate filing system and gaining access to inside information about companies.

    More >

  • Equifax says it had a security breach earlier in the year

    Equifax says it had a security breach earlier in the year

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:17:21 GMT
    This Saturday, July 21, 2012, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)This Saturday, July 21, 2012, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

    Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans.

    More >

    Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly