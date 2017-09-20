Dozens attend Citizen's Advisory Committee Meeting to weigh in on search for police chief

Dozens attended Citizen's Advisory Committee meeting to weigh in on search for police chief Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

"The relationship between the city police department and its constituents is pretty f***** up!" said an angry protester.

Several people were blunt with the Citizen's Advisory Committee about what they want in a new police chief.

More than 100 people came out to O'Fallon Park Rec Complex Wednesday night to share opinions on the search.

Wednesday was the fifth Citizen's Advisory Committee meeting, but the first since the Jason Stockley not guilty verdict.

"It's difficult to put your life on the line for a country that doesn't respect you as a man," said Kevin Nevels.

Nevels is a veteran living in St. Louis, who told News 4 he's been mistreated by police several times

As a mentor for many children, he said he struggles to teach them how to feel about officers.

"The first time I was ever stopped and beat up by a police officer, I was 10-years-old," said Nevels. "That's what makes me angry, I can't tell them to trust the people that they're afraid of."

"We're here to make sure to hear their voice about what they want and expect from the next leader of their city," said Jessie Lee.

Lee serves as senior consultant for the International Chiefs of Police Association.

Lee told News 4 they're all ears when it comes to the community considering recent protests and unrest.

"Our concern is that we find the best particular candidate for this particular time for this particular police department," said Jessie Lee.

Nevels said he is not hopeful the right person will be picked for what many are calling the most important police job in America.

"I don't have any faith whatsoever in the integrity of this process," said Nevels.

Mayor Lyda Krewson told News 4 the search for a chief is nationwide, but they're also considering internal candidates.

Krewson said it could be several months before a person is picked for the position.

