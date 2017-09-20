NCMEC asking for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old boy

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Tyron Pembrook-Hagood was last seen on Friday. He is described as a black male, 4-foot-10, and 85 pounds. Tyron has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe he may be with a girl and in the local St. Louis area.

If you see Tyron or his companion do not approach them, use extreme caution and contact police immediately.

Anyone with any information about Tyron’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5555 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843=5678.

