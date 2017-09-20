Protesters gather in Shaw Park, move to Galleria

Protesters outside the Galleria on Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

Demonstrators protesting the Jason Stockley verdict gathered in Shaw Park in Clayton before walking over to the Galleria Wednesday evening.

Protesters begin to assemble in the park just after 5:00 p.m. before electing to walk over to the Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Looks like protesters aren't getting in this door at the moment @KMOV pic.twitter.com/rJpsBH3lQd — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) September 20, 2017

Demonstrators walked over to the mall and were Cheesecake Factory. They then blocked an intersection near the mall and walked down Brentwood Boulevard. Demonstrators later walked back to the Galleria.

Around 6:30 p.m. police gave an order for people to leave the area.

Police have blocked off parts of Brentwood Boulevard.

