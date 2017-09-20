Better Family Life offering after-school classes for St. Louis children

The Better Family Life Center is offering an after-school program for students in the St. Louis area. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Better Family Life Center is offering an after-school program for students in the St. Louis area.

"They're gonna do chess, they're gonna do dance, they're gonna get help with their homework," said Miranda Jones.

Miranda Jones of Better Family Life says all of their after-school programs are by design.

"There's so many things to get kids involved with during that critical time period when school gets out, from 3-7. One of the most dangerous times in America,"said Jones.

Better Family Life is making sure kids stay out of trouble by keeping them engaged.

"We enhance their educational opportunities while giving them a place to be safe, have fun, and meet friends," said Jones.

Jones says it's their way of making a mark on the next generation.

"We want to change the way they think about the world. The way they contribute to the world and how they feed themselves and what the whole essence of what St. Louis is about," said Jones.

The after-school program is available Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The classes currently offered are computer literacy, cultural arts, dance, and Tobacco, Alcohol, and Other Drugs.

The program is offered in Normandy School Collaborative as well as Northview, Fairview Jennings Middle and High in the Jennings School District.

