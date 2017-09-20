St. Louis man wins $1 million on lottery ticket

A St. Louis man is waking up a millionaire after winning the Missouri Lottery's Mega Millions prize from the September 1 drawing.

Gregory Green purchased the winning ticket from the QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road in St. Louis, and matched all five white-ball numbers to win the prize. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 31, 50 and 64.

The Missouri Lottery says this is the seventh time since October 2013 that a players has won a $1 million Mega Millions "Match 5" prize. The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is $104 million.

