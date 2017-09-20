Cahokia football players kneel during national anthem

A group of little league football players in the Metro East is attracting attention afte they kneeled during the national anthem. (Credit: KMOV)

A group of little league football players in the Metro East is attracting attention after they kneeled during the national anthem.

The players, all under the age of eight, play for Cahokia and kneeled before a game against Belleville last Sunday. Cahokia's coach says the players did it in response to the recent protests in St. Louis and the not guilty verdict for former police officer Jason Stockley.

Last year, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the United States. Since then, dozens of other NFL players have followed Kaepernick's lead. The movement has sparked heated debate among sports fans.

