Cancer survivor, 8, uses her hands for Pedal the Cause

For 8-year-old Lenore Upwood, the answer is simple: make the world cancer-free.

"I know any bike is a cancer-curing bike," Lenore said. "That's why it's all about bikes."

Lenore knows exactly why she's pedaling, she already fought the disease herself.

"The initial diagnosis was devastating, as it is to most families," said Karin Upwood, Lenore's mom.

At just three years old, she had spinal astrocytoma; tumors on her spine. She has been paralyzed from the waist down since the surgery to remove them. That's why Lenore pedals with her hands.

Now, Lenore is fighting for others.

"She said she feels like it's made her stronger, that it's made her a fighter, and that's what she wants to keep doing," Karin said. "She wants to keep fighting for herself and for kids like her."

Lenore is pedaling on Dr. Nancy Bartlett's team. This team knows every bike is a cancer-curing bike, even Lenore's therapy hand bike.

"Because she doesn't have use of her legs, then it's even more important that she maintain as much strength as possible in her arms to be able to be as independent as possible," said Dr. Bartlett.

"It's a really fun experience and you should try it," said Lenore.

