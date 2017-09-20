Screaming Eagle Grill to hold fundraiser for BackStoppers on October 7

Screaming Eagle Grill in Cedar Hill will be holding its second annual BackStoppers Benefit event on October 7.

The event, which will be held at Big River VFW Post 5321, will feature a menu of smoked meats including pork steaks, ribs, chicken leg quarters, bratwursts and hot dogs to go along with five different sides. Water, soda and beer will be offered as well.

Prices range from $2 to $10 per plate. Last year's event raised almost $13,000 and ran out of food.

In addition to the food, the event will feature three raffle prizes: a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a $1,000 gift card and a big screen TV. Only 3,000 raffle tickets will be offered, with one ticket costing $10, or 11 tickets for $100.

The event will also feature a petting zoo from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., airbrush tattoos, live music and a fireworks display. A 50/50 raffle, featuring prizes donated by local businesses, will also be held, with tickets going for $1 each.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until food runs out.

