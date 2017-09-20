Students take stand against racist note left on SIUE's student door

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- A note with a racial slur was found on the door of a Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville student's off-campus home.

"The original incident was somebody expressing hate that is not part of our value system here," says Chancellor Randy Pembrook.

Students are using the note as a teachable moment with, what they call, the door project. On it, students and staff wrote positive messages of love and support. The student body president said the note incident is not part of a bigger race issue on campus but it did open up the conversation.

"It is more so individual acts that happen on campus ... This publicly displayed it. It needed to be addressed," says Ramon DeShazer.

But one student told News 4 that is not enough. She says more needs to be done to stop racism in its tracks.

"Nobody has been speaking up with a mic, no one is really venting and I feel that is something that we need to work on in this campus is more unity," says Ariecha Richardson.

Police are investigating. Whoever is responsible, if caught, could face felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved