St. Louis Circuit Courts swamped by MHP tickets, request help from Attorney General

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Circuit Courts are facing a massive problem with workload, and the Circuit Attorney's office says it needs help from the state Attorney General to handle the mounting problem.

In July, the Missouri Highway Patrol began policing highways within the City of St. Louis, and the sheer volume of tickets they’ve written have overwhelmed the local court system, a News 4 Investigation revealed.

READ: Troopers patrolling city highways write thousands of tickets, but none have been prosecuted

Since the MHP began patrolling St. Louis roadways, they have produced more than 4,500 tickets or reviewable actions thus far.

Wednesday morning, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called on Governor Eric Greitens for help prosecuting tickets and misdemeanor cases.

“We cannot absorb what is tantamount to an unfunded mandate,” said Gardner, as she urged Grietens to direct the Attorney General’s Office to help the circuit courts. “We are not staffed or funded to handle the additional workload presented by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The best and most valuable use of our limited resources and manpower is to protect public safety by addressing the rising violent crime facing our community.”

The MHP is on pace to add more than 35,000 tickets or misdemeanors to the Associate Circuit Court docket within one year, the bulk of which would have to be handled at the local level.

On Saturday, Attorney General Josh Hawley sent Gardner a letter offering to provide “assistance, support and resources necessary to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of the residents of St. Louis,” according to a release, essentially offering support for prosecuting cases related to recent protests.

Gardner said her office does not need help with those cases, as her office is only reviewing recommended charges for people arrested for alleged illegal conduct involving violence, assault or destruction of property.

As of midday Tuesday, the SLMPD has brought four protest-related cases to the Circuit Attorney's Office.