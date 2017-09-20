Clayton issues cancellations ahead of planned protest at Shaw Park

The city of Clayton is making preparations after a demonstration regarding the Jason Stockley verdict was planned to be held in the city on Wednesday.

The protest is scheduled to be held in Shaw Park at 5 p.m. Because of this, the city has announced that the Shaw Park Tennis Center will close at 3:30 p.m., the Center of Clayton will close at 4:30 p.m., and the Shaw Park Pool will not open.

Additionally, the City of Clayton's Municipal Court, scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m., has been canceled.

Due to the possibility that the demonstration may impact traffic in the city, Clayton officials are asking residents and businesses to plan accordingly.

In a statement, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said he has met with County police in advance of the protests, and has a plan in place to "protect the public, the businesses of Clayton and any demonstrators planning to gather here in order to lawfully exercise their right of free speech."

