Man shot and killed while driving through Kingsway West

St. Louis police have identified the man who was shot and killed while driving through the city's Kingsway West neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say just before 6 a.m., 28-year-old Parron Walker of Spanish Lake was driving eastbound on Palm Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Walker unconscious in the driver's seat of his car. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also say that after Walker was shot, his car hit four parked cars before coming to a rest. The investigation is ongoing.

