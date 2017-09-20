Man shot in parked car in Dutchtown neighborhood

St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police say just before 2:30 a.m., a 31-year-old black male was sitting inside his parked car on the 3500 block of Alberta Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot.

The victim then walked to a nearby gas station, where an unknown woman drove him to the hospital. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

