Blues' Steen injures hand, will miss rest of preseason

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the team's first preseason game.

The 33-year-old Steen was hurt against Dallas on Tuesday night and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He is entering his 10th season with the Blues and coming off a year in which he had 16 goals and 35 assists in 76 regular-season games.

The Blues are already without forward Zach Sanford, who will miss 5-6 months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester also has a left ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The Blues open their season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 4.