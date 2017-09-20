Cardinals recall Diaz and Lucas as Memphis season ends

The minor league season has come to a close for the Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds, which means a (likely) final round of additions to the Cardinals major league roster. That came Wednesday as the Cardinals announced the additions of Aledmys Diaz and Josh Lucas to the club.

Diaz was demoted all the way back in June after a disappointing first half in which he compiled a .260/.293/.396 batting line. The Cardinals hoped to see Diaz improve upon his approach at the plate and crispness defensively during his stint with Memphis, which many initially assumed would be short-lived. Alas. the combination of the meteoric rise of Paul DeJong and Diaz's .253/.305/.388 batting line in the minors kept Diaz in Memphis until the bitter end.

Upon his return, Diaz may get opportunities at third base, a position he began playing for Memphis when it became clear DeJong had no intentions of relinquishing the starting shortstop job any time soon. This opportunity will be Lucas second with the Cardinals this season, after struggling in limited action the first time around. Lucas will look to translate his minor league success, an 8-1 record with a 3.15 ERA in 60 innings in Class-AAA this season, to the big league bullpen for the final weeks of 2017.