Pi pizza co-founder says he was 'shot at', 'gassed' during protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The co-founder of a popular local pizzeria took to Facebook to respond to a police publication and at least one police organization that urged supporters to file complaints and write negative reviews.

Chris Sommers, co-founder of Pi restaurants, wrote a lengthy Facebook post in which he described being “shot at” and “gassed” during protests in the Central West End Friday night.

“They did this, ostensibly, because I was screaming at them from across an empty street to stop terrorizing my dinner guests and team who were dining peacefully on a corner devoid of protestors or agitators,” read a portion of Sommers’ post.

Sommers said he went to his restaurant that night after hearing protesters were heading north.

“I immediately jumped in my car and called our manager, asking him to get waters ready to hand out to all police and protestors as they walked by, in an attempt to calm nerves and prevent damage to my building. We did this for likely an hour, until all signs of a protest had moved on. We made a few friends along the way, and saw many of our amazing guests in the peaceful protest.”

After the peaceful protest moved past the restaurant’s block, Sommers said he left to join his family at home. As he was driving home, Sommers said he saw a wall of “militarized police marching in line” as he went past Euclid.

“It was immediately alarming because they were not pushing any protestors or clearing anyone from the street. They were approaching an empty block, marching by themselves with gas masks, guns and shields. I immediately stopped my car and ran back to my restaurant, still baffled why they were coming our way. When they reached the corner, at least one of them began shooting indiscriminately, at absolutely no one. Some of the shots (pepper pellets, I later learned) were directed towards the air, so it appears they were just trying to intimidate. But whom? The only people around were guests and neighbors and a few people with cameras. I had previously pulled out my phone and got all of this on tape.”

Sommers said they continued shooting and he “screamed at them for terrorizing” guests and “hiding behind their shields and guns when there were zero agitators” on the corner.

“I used lots of expletives at these little men and women hiding behind shields with guns, terrorizing my guests who pay their salaries. The ACLU told me their aggression against my language makes their crime even more egregious.”

When a tear gas canister was thrown in his direction, Sommers said a nearby guy picked it up and threw it back at officers.

“They certainly didn’t like that, and finally crossed the street, rushing at me as I ran into my restaurant and barely got the door closed before they could break in. Yes, I had to lock down my restaurant for the first time from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. I then had to close the restaurant, buy dinner for remaining guests and ensure that my team, who were now all terrified from the gas and rush by the police, had a safe ride home. I repeat, we only closed our restaurant this weekend out of fear of police, not protestors or the [expletive] vandalizing.”

After posting his experience to social media, Sommers said he became “public enemy #1 to every ‘Blue Lives Matter’ fanboy.”

Tuesday, “Blue Lives Matter” posted a story about Sommers’ Twitter posts, in which he wrote, “And, we pay a pension for these dimwits” in response to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter’s tweet that read, “Police just chanted ‘whose streets, our streets’ on Tucker Blvd after making arrests.”

The St. Louis County Police Association shared the “Blue Lives Matter” Facebook post and asked people to exercise their “freedom of speech” by tying up the phone lines at the restaurant.

“What pains me the most about this is how much support I have given to the police since I opened my business. Cops eat either for free or 50% off every time they dine with us in uniform. I donate to all of their non-profits and events, any time they ask. But that doesn’t matter. No good deed goes unpunished. The Blue Lives Matter (Only) people who are threatening me and my business use phrases like ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ in their messages. They all have Trump and ‘Make America Great Again’ tags in their profiles. Oh, and they generally seem to love Jesus. It just doesn’t compute. But then again, it all makes sense for these Authoritarian types. Despite the SLMPD catching none of the criminals who have assaulted and robbed me, my businesses and employees, or home, I have continued to support them. They have NOT protected me and often never showed up when I’ve called them, but I’ve continued to serve them, with free meals and cash. No longer. And I’ll lose less money on every meal I don’t give away to them.”

In his Facebook post, Sommers also called Mayor Lyda Krewson to fire Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole.

Sommers said the ACLU viewed video he took of the incident and has asked him to testify before a Federal Judge.

Friday was the first night of protests after Jason Stockley was found not guilty by a judge in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. During protests, St. Louis Police reported several officers were injured, including a broken jaw and a shoulder injury. Mayor Krewson's home also vandalized when protesters threw rocks and splashed red paint on the building.

