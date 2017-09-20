UPS hiring over 1,050 workers in St. Louis for the holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, UPS announced that it is hiring more than 1,050 workers in the St. Louis area.

The company is looking to fill both seasonal and permanent positions, including more than 350 package handlers, more than 110 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers and more than 600 driver-helpers.

UPS says that in the last three years, 35 percent of people hired for seasonal positions at UPS were later hired for permanent, full-time roles with the company.

"Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some," said UPS CEO David Abney. "We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you area student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you."

UPS says tractor-trailer driver jobs start at $26 per hour, seasonal package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour, package handlers start at $10.20 per hour and driver helpers range from $11.76-$15 per hour.

UPS will be hiring at their locations in St. Louis, Earth City, Alton and Belleville. Nationally, the company is expecting to hire more than 96,000 employees for the holiday season.

Anyone interested in applying for a job is asked to visit upsjobs.com.

