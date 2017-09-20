Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Arch Bark coming in October

St. Louis, Missouri (News Release) – The Gateway Arch is St. Louis’ premiere tourist destination – and not just for humans! Arch Bark, presented by Royal Canin, is celebrating the pet-friendly nature of the recently-renovated Gateway Arch grounds Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration for the event is now officially open at www.archbarkstl.com, with the first 1,000 registrants receiving a complimentary dog bowl and Arch Bark drawstring bag courtesy of Royal Canin.

Royal Canin has teamed up with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to bring Arch Bark - the first event of its kind - to the Gateway Arch, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. The free event invites dog-lovers and their four-legged companions to spend a Saturday enjoying the grounds.

“As a proud member of the St. Louis community, Royal Canin is excited to team up with Arch Bark to host a family-friendly event under the iconic Gateway Arch,” said Kamie Eckert, President of Royal Canin USA. “This event will celebrate the special bond between people and their dogs, as our company is committed to making a better world for pets.”

This family-friendly event will kick-off with Paws on the Pavement, a fun 1-mile walk that people can participate in with their dogs while exploring the great new features of the park. Local St. Louis food trucks, live music by Dance Floor Riot, photo opportunity, National Park Service Bark Ranger Program, and special appearances from Fredbird, Louie and other favorite characters will take place throughout the event. Additional activities include:

Dock Diving: Dock diving is one of the fastest growing sports for dogs and dogs of all ages, breeds and lifestyles will have the chance to give the sport a try at Arch Bark. Dogs will compete by jumping from a dock into a pool of water and categories include jumping for distance and Air Retrieve/Vertical. Dock diving will be open Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15 and open to public.

Agility Course: Agility is not only a great form of exercise for both you and your dog, but also a fun way to bond! Designed to demonstrate a dog's willingness to work with his handler in a variety of situations, agility is an athletic event that requires conditioning, concentration, training, and teamwork. The on-site agility course will challenge dogs to navigate through cones, walk across a see-saw, run through a tunnel and complete a series of three jumps.

Meet the Breeds: From a 2 lb. Chihuahua to a 200 lb. Mastiff, we know that different breeds have different needs. Meet the Breeds gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and learn about each breed’s country of origin, historical purpose, and attributes as a family pet, all while learning about responsible dog ownership and which breeds may be right for them. Jason Taylor, American Kennel Club Assistant Show Chairman and National PRO Sales Director for Royal Canin, will reveal the top breeds in St. Louis and explain what makes them unique.

Bark Talks: The event will also include two informative “Bark Talks” hosted by Danielle Smith of Pretty Extraordinary and a panel of veterinarians. Local lifestyle influencer, Danielle Smith of Pretty Extraordinary, will share insights on how to pick the right breed for your family and lifestyle, how to prepare your home for a puppy or dog, teaching your children how to take care of a dog, and how to integrate your new pet into the family. In honor of October being Pet Wellness Month, a panel of veterinarians will host an “Ask The Vet” session where pet owners can hear from a certified veterinarian on overall pet health from counting calories and breed-specific nutrition to the importance of socializing and proper activity levels.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this new event to the Gateway Arch park with the help of Royal Canin,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, the organization producing Arch Bark. “We hope this is one of many events that help visitors discover the pet-friendly amenities and all of the other great new features at the park. ”

The event is located in the North Gateway section of the Arch park just south of Eads Bridge and begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017. For more information about Arch Bark, visit www.archbarkstl.com.