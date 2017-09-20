Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Arch Bark coming in October

St. Louis, Missouri (News Release) – The Gateway Arch is St. Louis’ premiere tourist destination – and not just for humans! Arch Bark, presented by Royal Canin, is celebrating the pet-friendly nature of the recently-renovated Gateway Arch grounds Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration for the event is now officially open at www.archbarkstl.com, with the first 1,000 registrants receiving a complimentary dog bowl and Arch Bark drawstring bag courtesy of Royal Canin.
Royal Canin has teamed up with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to bring Arch Bark - the first event of its kind - to the Gateway Arch, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. The free event invites dog-lovers and their four-legged companions to spend a Saturday enjoying the grounds.
“As a proud member of the St. Louis community, Royal Canin is excited to team up with Arch Bark to host a family-friendly event under the iconic Gateway Arch,” said Kamie Eckert, President of Royal Canin USA. “This event will celebrate the special bond between people and their dogs, as our company is committed to making a better world for pets.”
This family-friendly event will kick-off with Paws on the Pavement, a fun 1-mile walk that people can participate in with their dogs while exploring the great new features of the park. Local St. Louis food trucks, live music by Dance Floor Riot, photo opportunity, National Park Service Bark Ranger Program, and special appearances from Fredbird, Louie and other favorite characters will take place throughout the event. Additional activities include:
“We are incredibly excited to bring this new event to the Gateway Arch park with the help of Royal Canin,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, the organization producing Arch Bark. “We hope this is one of many events that help visitors discover the pet-friendly amenities and all of the other great new features at the park. ”
The event is located in the North Gateway section of the Arch park just south of Eads Bridge and begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017. For more information about Arch Bark, visit www.archbarkstl.com.
