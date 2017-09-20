Driver sentenced in drunken crash that killed man, baby

Eric Wolfe, 29, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to three years in prison in a fiery drunken driving crash that killed a man and his infant daughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Eric Wolf pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Wolf rear-ended forty-year-old Antwon Jones' car as he was stopped at a light in March 2016. Jones died, along with 2-month-old Scarlett Rose Jones.

Court documents say Wolf's blood-alcohol content was 50 percent over the legal limit "several hours after the accident."

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Dowd's sentence also includes five years of probation. If Wolf violates that, he could go to prison for up to 10 years.

Wolf's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, called the crash a "horrific tragedy."

