Rothman Furniture & Mattress closing after 90 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rothman Furniture & Mattress is closing all of its stores in the St. Louis-area.

Management officials with the company, which was founded in 1927, said all six locations are closing because of a change in shopping habits.

The company plans to start liquidation sales in the near future and will remain open until a majority of their inventory is sold.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved