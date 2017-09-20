Rothman Furniture & Mattress closing after 90 years - KMOV.com

Rothman Furniture & Mattress closing after 90 years

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Rothman Furniture's O'Fallon location (Credit: Rothman Furniture & Mattress) Rothman Furniture's O'Fallon location (Credit: Rothman Furniture & Mattress)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rothman Furniture & Mattress is closing all of its stores in the St. Louis-area.

Management officials with the company, which was founded in 1927, said all six locations are closing because of a change in shopping habits.

The company plans to start liquidation sales in the near future and will remain open until a majority of their inventory is sold.

