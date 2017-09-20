Gov. Greitens put to the test by St. Louis protests

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens visited businesses in the Delmar Loop Sunday afternoon to see the damage left behind from Saturday night’s protests. (KMOV)

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign promises are being put to the test by protests that began after a white former St. Louis police officer was acquitted in the death of a black drug suspect.

The protests are similar, though less violent, than ones that occurred in 2014 after a white Ferguson officer fatally shot a black 18-year-old. As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace "by the second night" in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence.

The Republican governor has not imposed a curfew, but he has been in St. Louis with a strong law-and-order message.

Protest leaders agree that Greitens has been consistent and clear. He succeeded Democrat Jay Nixon, who could not seek re-election because of term limits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.