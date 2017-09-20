Town hall seeks public input in search for new St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As protest organizers call for more demonstrations, the city will host a town hall to talk about the search for a new police chief.

Former Police Chief Sam Dotson retired in April, right after Mayor Lyda Krewson took office. Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole then stepped in as the interim police chief.

Wednesday night, the International Association of Chiefs of Police will help guide the recruitment in hiring the city’s permanent chief. The goal of the meeting is to solicit public comments on the search.

The meeting will be held at the O’Fallon Recreation Complex on West Florissant Avenue from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Krewson was scheduled to hold a town hall Tuesday night but it was postponed.

