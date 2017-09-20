Local church to hold special service in light of recent protests, unrest

A local church is holding a special Sunday service following the unrest that has occurred in St. Louis.

The Gathering Church has three locations across the St. Louis area. The pastor said is impossible to have services on Sunday without addressing the protests.

He says too often, churches are not leading the conversation of change and he hopes to change that.

“We are not leading the conversations that are important for our culture, our city, our world to be having. We do not want to be that kind of church. We want to be out at the forefront. Whatever your thoughts are about the case, racism is an issue in our city,” said lead pastor Matt Miofsky.

The pastor says his hope is for the conversation to continue beyond Sunday to keep it going so change can occur.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved