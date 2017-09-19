Police: New video shows suspect who vandalized CWE Culpepper's

Police say this surveillance video shows the suspect who threw a chair through a window at Culpepper's in the Central West End. Credit: KMOV

Police released surveillance video Tuesday that they say shows another view of a window being broken at Culpepper’s in the Central West End.

The video shows a suspect carrying a chair, police say, before throwing it into the window of the Culpepper’s in the 300 block of N. Euclid.

The incident happened during unrest in the Central West End Saturday night, police say.

Police also said a St. Louis City firefighter or paramedic spotted the broken window and cleared the remaining glass to get rid of the sharp and dangerous pieces, as paramedics and firefighters are trained to do.

Shortly after the incident, claims were being made on social media that a police officer was responsible for the broken window. Surveillance video from Culpepper’s that was released later refutes that claim, police say.

If you have any information on the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

If you watching on a mobile device, you can see the surveillance video by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved