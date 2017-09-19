Answering viewers' questions about Anthony Smith's criminal history

News 4 continues to stay on top of protests following the Jason Stockley verdict.

Protesters say it's about much more than the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, saying it is just the latest case of a police officer getting away with murder.

But some people have also told News 4 they think the protesters are overlooking an important part of the story, Smith's criminal history.

One viewer emailed News 4 stating that Smith was a “drug dealer who had been convicted several times for drug dealing and was known to have a WEAPON ON HIM!!”

But is that statement true?

Here’s what we know:

Smith pled guilty once in January 2010 for possession and intent to distribute marijuana.

Earlier, in 2007, he pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

In 2010, he was sentenced to prison for five years on the drug charge and three years on the weapons charge, to be served at the same time.

He served 14 months and was released on parole in May 2011, almost seven months to the day before he was shot.

It has also been said that Smith was “known to have a gun on him.”

In fact, Judge Timothy Wilson even wrote in his ruling that "an urban heroin dealer not in possession of a firearm would be an anomaly."

But is that a proper characterization of Smith?

Here’s what we know:

During the trial, we learned that a baggie with capsules of heroin were found in Smith's car, and that only Smith's DNA was found on the drugs.

So, it is true that heroin was found in Smith's car, but he was not convicted of dealing heroin.

As for the contention that Smith had a gun, that is one of the biggest controversies in this case.

Stockley says he saw Smith with a gun and later found it in the car.

The prosecution argued that Stockley planted the gun in the car after the shooting, stating that only Stockley's DNA was found on the gun.

The judge ruled that the prosecution did not prove that point.

News 4 has requested more information about Stockley’s background too and News 4 will continue to check any facts.

